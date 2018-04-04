MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Overdose deaths continue to climb

Posted On Wed. Apr 4th, 2018
Overdose deaths have nearly doubled as compared to the numbers from prior years, but the number could still rise after more reports of overdoses are confirmed.

A news release from Hancock County Public Health said 27 overdose deaths have been confirmed for 2017. Six reports are pending confirmation.

The emergency room has seen 58 overdoses so far in 2018, according to the agency. Deputy Health Comissioner Barb Wilhelm said no overdose deaths have been confirmed so far in 2018, but 11 that have occurred since the beginning of the year are pending a final cause of death.

In 2016, 15 Hancock County deaths were ruled accidental due to an overdose of drugs. In 2015, there were 16 overdose deaths.

