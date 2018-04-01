MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Blaze destroys rural Fostoria home

Posted On Sun. Apr 1st, 2018
FOSTORIA — A fire early Sunday destroyed a house at 12853 Seneca County Road 28, off U.S. 23 north of Fostoria.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, Kansas Fire Chief Bob Dible said.
The blaze was reported at 4:22 a.m.
The fire originated in the dining/family room area at the rear of the residence, Dible said.
The age of the home as well as its construction made the fire “very hard to fight,” Dible said. Kansas firefighters were at the scene until about 3 p.m.
He said the residence was a total loss, with extreme heat and smoke damage throughout and fire damage to 50 percent of the structure.
The house is owned by Elizabeth A. Hill, according to the Seneca County auditor’s website.
Risingsun and Bascom firefighters assisted the Kansas department.

