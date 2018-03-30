I-75 lane restriction announced for this evening

Interstate 75 southbound between Sandusky Street and Harrison Street will be reduced to one lane this evening so that crews can apply pavement markings, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The lane restrictions will begin around 9 p.m. and are expected to be removed by midnight.

ODOT says the markings should help to more clearly denote the travel lanes of I-75 from the interchange loop ramp at U.S. 68/Ohio 15; the ramps at the U.S. 68/Ohio 15 interchange will not be affected.

Additionally:

U.S. 68/Ohio 15 is reduced to one lane in both directions between Lima Avenue and the Findlay city line, just north of West Hobart Avenue, due to drainage work in preparation for road reconstruction. Beginning Monday, placement of temporary pavement is expected to begin in this area. Once complete traffic will be placed onto the temporary pavement so reconstruction of the existing inside travel lanes may begin. All exit and entrance ramps will remain open at Lima Avenue.

The Ohio 12 interchange with I-75 will be affected by traffic signal replacement next week: On April 4, the traffic signals at the northbound entrance and exit ramps will be replaced. On April 5, the traffic signals at the southbound entrance and exit ramps will be replaced. Work will begin at 7 p.m. each night and is expected to conclude by midnight. Law enforcement officers will maintain traffic during the work.



