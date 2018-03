A semi rolled over on an I-75 exit ramp in Findlay early this morning. The State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 4 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-75 to U.S. 68. The ramp reopened just before 6 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash. The EMA responded to the scene to help clean up liquids leaking from the truck.

