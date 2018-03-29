Former Steelworkers 207-L financial secretary convicted

The former financial secretary for the union at Findlay’s Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. plant has been convicted of embezzlement in U.S. District Court, Toledo.

Ronald G. Coldren, of Findlay, pleaded guilty to theft from a labor organization in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. He will be sentenced by District Court Judge Jack Zouhary on July 18.

Coldren, 56, served as financial secretary for United Steelworkers Local 207-L from 2006 through 2016. He had been indicted for embezzling approximately $30,639 from the union between April 2012 and January 2016.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Labor Management Standards investigated the case, which involved the misuse of union credit cards.

