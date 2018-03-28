Westerville man arrested in connection to Tiffin shooting

A Westerville man was arrested early this morning by Columbus police after he allegedly shot at two men in Tiffin and fled the scene, according to the Tiffin Police Department.

At 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, two men, Dylan R. Descant and Michael A. Mason reported to Tiffin Police that they had been leaving their St. Clair Street home around 5:30 p.m. to head to Walmart. They had noticed a dark grey Hyundai was following their vehicle as they crossed the Perry Street bridge.

Mason said he continued on Miami Street to Beechwood and Westwood drives, when the Hyundai suddenly pulled in front of them and blocked them.

Police were told that a driver and passenger then stepped out of the car, and the passenger then fired a shot at Mason’s vehicle. The shot reportedly hit the front windshield but deflected into the air, police said.

Mason and Descant identified the driver as John Ross E. Moyler, of Westerville. The passenger was described as an average build, light-skinned black male, wearing a blue and yellow hat.

Police responded to the scene and two .40-caliber shells were located near the intersection; no injuries were reported. The Hyundai fled the scene, but the victims later received threats from someone claiming they would return to “finish the job,” according to police.

A warrant was then issued for Moyler’s arrest; Tiffin Police were notified by the Columbus Police Department at 3:30 a.m. today that Moyler was in custody and being held in the Franklin County Jail.

The passenger in Moyler’s vehicle is still at large.

