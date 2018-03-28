MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Health board meeting in special session today

Posted On Wed. Mar 28th, 2018
The Hancock Public Health Board will meet in special session at noon today to discuss the acquisition of real estate. The board will open the meeting and immediately go into executive session to discuss real estate acquisition. The board meets at 7748 Hancock County 140, the former county home property.

Health board representatives previously met separately with Hancock County commissioners and Findlay City Council to discuss potential funding for a new location, necessary because of cramped conditions in the agency’s existing location.

