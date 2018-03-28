Hancock Public Health getting more naloxone kits

Having already given out 291 kits of the medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, Hancock Public Health is gearing up for the second year of the program.

The Ohio Department of Health recently announced that it has awarded Hancock Public Health $14,250 in state funding to expand its Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) program to help save the lives of people overdosing on opioids.

In addition to the money, Hancock Public Health will be getting an additional 450 naloxone kits from Ohio’s Pharmacy Services Center. The kits have a value of $32,625.

Project DAWN is a community-based program that offers naloxone kits to people who use drugs, and their family and friends, to administer during an opioid overdose until first responders arrive.

Naloxone, sometimes known by the brand name Narcan, is a medication which binds to the mu opioid receptors on the brain and spinal cord, blocking other drugs from doing so. This ultimately reverses the high, as well as the respiratory shutdown that comes with opiate overdose.

But naloxone only remains there for a short period of time, so it’s essential to get medical attention. Even if the person is revived by the naloxone, when it wears off, opioids still in the body can return to the receptor and lead the person into a coma or death.

Hancock Public Health was first awarded a Project DAWN contract about a year-and-a-half ago to start the program, and put it into operation last spring.

Courier reporter Sara Arthurs will have more on Thursday.

Comments

comments