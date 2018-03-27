Area jobless rates fall

Hancock County’s unemployment rate declined to 3.3 percent in February from 3.5 percent in January, the state Job and Family Services Department reported Tuesday.

Hancock County’s jobless rate was tied for third lowest in the state with Auglaize and Holmes counties.

Unemployment rates fell in 83 of Ohio’s 88 counties last month.

Jobless rates in other area counties in February, with January rates in parentheses, were: Allen, 4.6 percent (4.9 percent); Hardin, 4.3 (5); Henry, 5.9 (6.5); Putnam, 3.7 (4); Seneca, 4.6 (5.1); Wood, 4 (4.3); and Wyandot, 3.5 (3.7).

The statewide unemployment rate declined to 4.5 percent last month from 4.7 percent in January.

