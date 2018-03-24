Courier, Review Times win awards in newspaper competition

Posted On Sat. Mar 24th, 2018
COLUMBUS — A series of Courier stories, marking the 10th anniversary of the disastrous 2007 flood, was a first-place winner Saturday in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors 2017 newspaper competition.
The package of stories won in the “best enterprise reporting” category.
Another first-place winner was Courier reporter Sara Arthurs, in the “best feature writer” category.
Those two awards were among nine collected by The Courier and its sister paper, the (Fostoria) Review Times, at the annual Ohio APME awards ceremony at the Easton Hilton in Columbus.
The Courier competes in Division IV, among newspapers with a daily circulation of 19,000 to 59,999. The Courier is the smallest paper in the division.
Among other awards Saturday:
• The Courier newsroom’s coverage of last year’s flood, “Heavy rains leave Findlay awash,” took second place in the “best spot news coverage” category.
• Kevin Bean of The Courier took second place in the “best video” category for an entry called “Elv-ish.”
• The Courier’s sports department won third place in the “best special sports section” category for the “Hoops 2017” basketball section.
• The sports department also won third place in the “best daily sports section” category.
• Jason Smith, the newspaper’s design editor, took third place in the “best graphics artist” category.
• Courier photographer Randy Roberts won third place in the “best photographer” category.
The Fostoria Review Times competes in Division I, which includes newspapers with a daily circulation up to 7,999.
Brian Bohnert, a former reporter for the Review Times, won third place in the “best business writer” category.

