3 injured in Arcadia accident

Posted On Fri. Mar 23rd, 2018
ARCADIA — Three people were injured in a two-car accident Thursday night on Ohio 12 in Arcadia.
Brandon Hosler, 26, and Curtis and Rebbecca Dahms, all of Findlay, were taken by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said Hosler was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer east on Ohio 12 when the SUV went left of center, hit a light post, came back onto the road and collided with a westbound 2015 Kia Forte driven by Curtis Dahms. The Kia then rolled onto its side. Rebbecca Dahms was a passenger in the car.
The accident was reported at 9:13 p.m.
Hosler was cited for failing to remain inside marked lanes and for failure to maintain reasonable control, the sheriff’s office said.
Assisting at the accident scene were the Washington Township Fire Department, Dick’s Towing, and Mac and Bob’s Towing.

