Wood County Sheriff’s Office looking for Jerry City woman

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Jerry City woman.

According to a post made on social media, the sheriff’s office is looking for Valerie Sue Torres, 36, of Jerry City.

Torres is described as 5 feet, 1 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen in Jerry City on or about March 5, and is known to frequent Bowling Green and the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-354-9001.

Comments

comments