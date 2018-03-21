MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2 Deshler teens found dead in car submerged in creek

Posted On Wed. Mar 21st, 2018
WESTON — Two teenage brothers from Deshler were found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle submerged in a creek near the intersection of Sand Ridge and Custar roads, west of Weston, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said that at 11:20 a.m., a 911 call was received about a vehicle that was upside down in a creek along Sand Ridge Road, just west of Custar Road.
The Toledo Fire Department’s dive team found two males inside the submerged vehicle, a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
They were later identified as Xavier M. Wensink, 17, and his brother, Aidan A. Wensink, 14, both of Deshler. Xavier Wensink had been driving the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
It was unclear when the accident occurred.
Weston Fire Department and EMS, Grand Rapids Fire Department, JR’s Towing, and Wright’s Tire and Auto all assisted at the accident scene.
The crash remains under investigation.

