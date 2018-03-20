MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Maryland high school shooting “contained,” people injured

Posted On Tue. Mar 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) — A shooting at a Maryland high school caused injuries Tuesday morning, and the campus was on lockdown as deputies and federal agents converged on the crime scene.

St. Mary’s Couty Sheriff spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there have been injuries, but she didn’t know how many or the severity. She said she had “no information” about potential fatalities.

The Baltimore Sun reported that a student said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Terrence Rhames, 18, told the Sun that he heard a gunshot and saw a girl fall as he ran for an exit. “I just thank god I’m safe,” Rhames said. “I just want to know who did it and who got injured.”

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools said situation was “contained” after the shooting at Great Mills High School, which has about 1,600 students and is near the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of Washington.

The county sheriff said deputies are on the scene, and told parents or guardians to stay away, urging them to go instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its agents are going to the scene.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they’re monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Downtown Cleveland night lights

Cleveland's Grayton Road Tavern $5M raffle finally won

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Cincinnati players celebrate

Georgia State (15) looking for opening round upset of Cincinnati (2)

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Tenn beats Wright St.

Tennessee wins NCAA opener, routs Wright State Raiders 73-47

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Nationwide student protests planned

Students at Ohio school shooting site walk out, risk discipline

Posted On14 Mar 2018
RB Carlos Hyde to the Browns

Browns expected to sign former Buckeye, free agent RB Carlos Hyde

Posted On14 Mar 2018

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL OHSAA State Tournament Thursday’s Semifinals Division IV Berlin Hiland (23-5) vs. Willougby Cornerstone Christian
Posted On 19 Mar 2018
Off

Prep basketball: Old Fort’s Webb is honorable mention all-Ohio

COLUMBUS — Old Fort junior guard Jacob Webb landed a spot on the Division IV all-Ohio boys basketball team as the Ohio Prep Sports Writers
Posted On 19 Mar 2018
Off

Prep basketball: BVC/PCL all-star game is Sunday

A total of 41 area seniors will be on the floor Sunday when the fourth annual Blanchard Valley Conference/Putnam County League All-Star
Posted On 19 Mar 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company