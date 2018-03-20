Spring arrives, Findlay and Hancock County to participate in statewide tornado drill

Findlay and Hancock County will participate in a statewide tornado drill, with sirens to sound at 9:50 a.m. today.

The drill serves as a yearly reminder that the arrival of spring and warmer temperatures in Ohio also means the threat of severe weather.

Ohio’s peak tornado season is generally April through July, but tornadoes can and have occurred in every month of the year. There were 39 confirmed tornadoes in Ohio in 2017, with a tornado outbreak Nov. 5 that resulted in 17 tornadoes in Ohio, five of which were EF2s, with wind speeds of 111 to 135 mph.



Spring arrives

The spring equinox arrived at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Eastern Hemisphere, ending a winter most notable for its seesawing temperatures and frequent storms. Still, the weatherman says the 2017-18 winter was fairly average, with the exception of the temperature swings.

David Samuhel, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com, one of the Courier’s weather services, said the average Findlay temperature during the winter was 29 degrees, which is .4 degree above normal. Total snowfall was 21.5 inches, slightly above the norm of 20 inches.

The start of the winter was brutal, with temperatures diving below freezing on Christmas Eve and staying there until Jan. 6, when the mercury managed to climb to 33 degrees.

Findlay Water Pollution Control Center, which keeps the city’s weather data, recorded the lowest temperature of the season, minus 10 degrees, on Jan. 2.

On Feb. 20, the temperature reached a record high of 72 degrees. That broke a record high of 68 degrees set on the same day in 2016.

A stretch of warm weather in mid-February 2017 also broke three record highs.

The center has been keeping the city’s weather records since 1894.

As for the spring, Samuhel said to expect a few snowflakes into April. The spring is expected to be cold and wet. Samuhel said a large, high pressure system over Greenland keeps directing cold Canadian air into the United States. Late spring is expected to be stormy as warmer weather begins to collide with the cold air mass.

“I’d also expect a wetter than normal summer,” he said.

