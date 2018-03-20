MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Carey assistant village administrator named

Posted On Tue. Mar 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Nathan Curtis, 41, an Ada native, was introduced as assistant village administrator Monday during the regular Carey Council meeting.

He most recently worked at ADP, Findlay, formerly the Right Thing. He previously worked at Ohio Northern University.

He said the Carey job will be “a different type of avenue” to pursue professionally. Curtis’ starting salary will be $42,500 annual.

He is married and has five boys.

There were 18 candidates who submitted information, six were given initial interviews and four were called back for second interviews, village Administrator Roy Johnson said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Downtown Cleveland night lights

Cleveland's Grayton Road Tavern $5M raffle finally won

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Cincinnati players celebrate

Georgia State (15) looking for opening round upset of Cincinnati (2)

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Tenn beats Wright St.

Tennessee wins NCAA opener, routs Wright State Raiders 73-47

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Nationwide student protests planned

Students at Ohio school shooting site walk out, risk discipline

Posted On14 Mar 2018
RB Carlos Hyde to the Browns

Browns expected to sign former Buckeye, free agent RB Carlos Hyde

Posted On14 Mar 2018

Local Sports

Off

Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL OHSAA State Tournament Thursday’s Semifinals Division IV Berlin Hiland (23-5) vs. Willougby Cornerstone Christian
Posted On 19 Mar 2018
Off

Prep basketball: Old Fort’s Webb is honorable mention all-Ohio

COLUMBUS — Old Fort junior guard Jacob Webb landed a spot on the Division IV all-Ohio boys basketball team as the Ohio Prep Sports Writers
Posted On 19 Mar 2018
Off

Prep basketball: BVC/PCL all-star game is Sunday

A total of 41 area seniors will be on the floor Sunday when the fourth annual Blanchard Valley Conference/Putnam County League All-Star
Posted On 19 Mar 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company