Carey assistant village administrator named

Nathan Curtis, 41, an Ada native, was introduced as assistant village administrator Monday during the regular Carey Council meeting.

He most recently worked at ADP, Findlay, formerly the Right Thing. He previously worked at Ohio Northern University.

He said the Carey job will be “a different type of avenue” to pursue professionally. Curtis’ starting salary will be $42,500 annual.

He is married and has five boys.

There were 18 candidates who submitted information, six were given initial interviews and four were called back for second interviews, village Administrator Roy Johnson said.

