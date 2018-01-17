Teenager acquitted in Fostoria murder case

TIFFIN — A Pittsburgh teenager was acquitted Wednesday in the slaying of 18-year-old D’Andre Gehring of Fostoria.

Cristian M. Brown, 18, was indicted by a Seneca County grand jury in June 2017 on a charge of murder, a special felony. Brown was accused of fatally stabbing Gehring during a fight outside the Fostoria Townhouses nearly a year ago.

But during Brown’s trial in Seneca County Common Pleas Court, testimony cast doubt on whether it was Brown who stabbed Gehring.

Officers were dispatched to 1202 Beier Drive at about 6:07 p.m. Jan. 25, 2017, for a report of a fight involving an individual who had been stabbed.

Officer Cory Brian found Gehring in the apartment complex parking lot, bleeding. Gehring was taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the two-day trial, an unclear picture emerged of a violent altercation that ended in murder.

Seneca County Prosecutor Derek DeVine said evidence showed that Brown was part of a group of young men involved in a drug deal, purchasing marijuana from Gehring. An argument ensued and a fist fight broke out between Brown and Gehring. DeVine contended that Brown grabbed a butcher knife and jammed it into Gehring’s neck.

The defense did not dispute that Brown fought with Gehring, but argued that Brown did not wield the knife.

The defense suggested that Arlando C. Crowe Jr., 19, of Fostoria, who was also charged in connection with the stabbing, likely jammed the knife into Gehring’s neck.

Crowe pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison on May 11, 2017.

Crowe’s DNA was the only sample that could conclusively be tied to the knife, though there were other DNA traces found on the knife handle, according to an expert witness and forensic scientist from the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Both the prosecution and defense said it is impossible to determine where the other DNA samples came from.

According to trial testimony, it was Crowe who brought the knife to the Fostoria Townhouses.

“He brought the knife and he had the knife,” Brown’s defense attorney, Adam Stone, said during closing remarks.

When Crowe was called as a witness, he invoked his constitutional right to avoid self-incrimination.

Both the defense and prosecution cited video footage of the fight. The knife could not clearly be seen in the footage, other than when Crowe is seen flinging it away.

The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half after requesting to review the footage of the altercation and asking several questions of the judge.

Four men and 10 women served as jurors and alternates for the trial in Seneca County Common Pleas Court. Judge Steve Shuff presided.

