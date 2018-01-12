MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

With flu cases on the rise, area hospitals impose visitor limitations

Posted On Fri. Jan 12th, 2018
Because of the recent increase in flu and other respiratory illnesses, Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital have imposed visitor limitations.

Children age 14 and younger are asked to refrain from visiting the hospital for the time being, to lessen the risk of exposing patients to the influenza virus and respiratory illness. The limitation will be lifted when the number of influenza and respiratory illness cases decreases in the area.

All hospital services continue to operate, and anyone entering the hospital for medical treatment should proceed as planned.

Hancock Public Health canceled an influenza walk-in clinic which was scheduled Friday afternoon. The next clinic will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.  People can call 419-424-7441 to make an appointment for a flu shot.

A longer story on flu season will be in Monday’s Courier.

