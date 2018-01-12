Murder trial to resume Tuesday

Jurors in a Findlay murder trial are having a long weekend. The trial will resume Tuesday.

After three days of testimony, prosecutors did not rest their case Friday in the trial of Brent Houdeshell, 29, an Arlington man who is accused of killing a 2-year-old child, Breydon Ferrell, in 2016.

And defense attorney Adam Nemann said he did not wish to call some defense witnesses as previously planned, so the jurors were told they were not needed Friday.

Nemann said he plans to call defense witnesses when the trial resumes Tuesday. Hancock County Common Pleas Court will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Houdeshell is accused of murder, an unclassified felony; child endangerment, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

He told police he was watching Breydon on March 31, 2016, at 2030 Breckenridge Road, Apt. 3, when he discovered Breydon had fallen out of his crib at around 8 p.m.

Houdeshell said he washed Breydon, as the boy had thrown up on himself and his bed, and gave Breydon ice cream before placing him in a toddler bed belonging to Breydon’s older brother, who was not present.

Houdeshell said when he checked on Breydon again about an hour later, the boy was not breathing. Houdeshell called police at around 9 p.m.

Houdeshell’s trial began Monday. Prosecutors called expert witnesses this week who testified that Breydon’s injuries were consistent with abuse and homicide.

The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

