MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Murder trial to resume Tuesday

Posted On Fri. Jan 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Jurors in a Findlay murder trial are having a long weekend. The trial will resume Tuesday.
After three days of testimony, prosecutors did not rest their case Friday in the trial of Brent Houdeshell, 29, an Arlington man who is accused of killing a 2-year-old child, Breydon Ferrell, in 2016.
And defense attorney Adam Nemann said he did not wish to call some defense witnesses as previously planned, so the jurors were told they were not needed Friday.
Nemann said he plans to call defense witnesses when the trial resumes Tuesday. Hancock County Common Pleas Court will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Houdeshell is accused of murder, an unclassified felony; child endangerment, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
He told police he was watching Breydon on March 31, 2016, at 2030 Breckenridge Road, Apt. 3, when he discovered Breydon had fallen out of his crib at around 8 p.m.
Houdeshell said he washed Breydon, as the boy had thrown up on himself and his bed, and gave Breydon ice cream before placing him in a toddler bed belonging to Breydon’s older brother, who was not present.
Houdeshell said when he checked on Breydon again about an hour later, the boy was not breathing. Houdeshell called police at around 9 p.m.
Houdeshell’s trial began Monday. Prosecutors called expert witnesses this week who testified that Breydon’s injuries were consistent with abuse and homicide.
The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron fouled as Cavs falter

NBA Highlights: James, struggling Cavs routed again, Raptors rule 133-99

Posted On12 Jan 2018

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Girls basketball: Lady Red take down Rossford

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR To say the least, it’s been a highly unusual week for Fostoria High School’s girls basketball team. A
Posted On 12 Jan 2018
Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Thursday’s Results Blanchard Valley Conference Arcadia 48, Vanlue 37 Hopewell-Loudon 70, Cory-Rawson 15 Leipsic 44,
Posted On 12 Jan 2018
Off

Girls basketball: Gillig does it all for New Riegel

  SANDUSKY — Brianna Gillig did a little bit of everything Thursday, finishing with 25 points on three 3-pointers, 10 rebounds and
Posted On 12 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company