MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Update: Space found for displaced Fostoria students

Posted On Fri. Jan 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

FOSTORIA — Through the effort and support of community entities, Fostoria Junior/Senior High School students will be back in class Wednesday — but not at their school building.
Officials on Friday announced more details on when, where and how the students will continue their education after a small fire this week closed their school building.
The Fostoria Learning Center will host students in grades 9-12 in the weeks to come, while the Junior/Senior High School is being cleaned.
School staff will use a variety of areas in the new center, with a majority of classes being taught in the unfinished portion on the east side.
Junior/Senior High School Principal Drew Bauman said the large spaces will be converted to individual classrooms. Most teachers will be able to teach from the same space each day, but a handful will rotate throughout different classroom spaces.
St. Wendelin Catholic School officials agreed Thursday to temporarily house Junior/Senior High School students in grades seven and eight. The junior high students will be located in the south wing of that building, where the old high school classrooms were. Classes will be set up in rooms as well as the gymnasium.
Staff and students will use furniture, such as desks, tables and chairs, from St. Wendelin.
“It means the world to us that people are willing to help us in a time of need,” Superintendent Andrew Sprang said. “It is important to help each other out and support one another for our kids.”
Both St. Wendelin and the Fostoria Learning Center “have been very accommodating to let us set up and are willing to take on the challenges of several hundred extra people being in their facilities each day for the next several weeks,” Sprang said.
As of Friday, Sprang said officials were still working out the logistics of transportation and food services, but they were “very close to being complete.”
All details will be finalized by Monday, when the district plans to host parent/student meetings at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School. Families of seventh- and eighth-grade students will meet at 6 p.m., while families of students in grades 9-12 will meet at 7 p.m.
Students are expected to be in class in their assigned temporary spaces Wednesday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron fouled as Cavs falter

NBA Highlights: James, struggling Cavs routed again, Raptors rule 133-99

Posted On12 Jan 2018

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Girls basketball: Lady Red take down Rossford

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR To say the least, it’s been a highly unusual week for Fostoria High School’s girls basketball team. A
Posted On 12 Jan 2018
Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Thursday’s Results Blanchard Valley Conference Arcadia 48, Vanlue 37 Hopewell-Loudon 70, Cory-Rawson 15 Leipsic 44,
Posted On 12 Jan 2018
Off

Girls basketball: Gillig does it all for New Riegel

  SANDUSKY — Brianna Gillig did a little bit of everything Thursday, finishing with 25 points on three 3-pointers, 10 rebounds and
Posted On 12 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company