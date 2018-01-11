SW helping house Fostoria students

Officials have announced that students in grades 7 and 8 will be moving to St. Wendelin Catholic School to continue their education during the cleanup process.

They are not yet releasing details as far as a start date or transportation information; however, the cleanup and classroom set up process has begun.

Officials said they are still working to finalize plans for placing students in grades 9-12.

More information will be released as it becomes available. See Friday’s edition of the Review Times for details.

