St. Wendelin to host Fostoria High 7th and 8th graders temporarily after school fire

Posted On Thu. Jan 11th, 2018
St. Wendelin School will be temporarily hosting seventh and eighth graders from Fostoria Junior/Senior High School as cleanup efforts start following Tuesday’s fire, according to Fostoria City Schools.

The district says it is close to finalizing a place for its ninth through 12th grade students.

Additionally, the district says a team of 90 people will be arriving at the high school on Friday to expand the cleaning efforts in the building, and that from Saturday onward, they will be working 24 hours a day until completed

Details on a start date and transportation for Fostoria Junior/Senior High School students are in the process of being determined as well.

