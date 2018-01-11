Michigan man hurt in Alvada rollover crash

A Michigan man was injured Wednesday when the tanker truck he was driving rolled over on U.S. 23, near Alvada, according to the Fremont Post of the State Highway Patrol and media reports.

Andrew Nichols, 29, of Michigan,was traveling southbound on U.S. 23, according to reports, when his tanker truck went off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and rolled over into a field on the passenger side.

Nichols was transported by NBS EMS District to Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky with non-life threatening injuries, according to the patrol post.

Nichols was not cited at the scene, according to the patrol post.

The NBS Joint Fire District and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

