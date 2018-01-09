Small Fire Reported At Fostoria Junior/Senior High School

Fostoria firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Fostoria High School this morning. Media Partner WTOL-11 reports Principal Drew Bauman plans to send out a release on the incident later today.

A post on the district’s Facebook page says classes are canceled at the Junior/Senior High School today due to a small fire that caused a power outage. The elementary schools are also closed because of a disruption to phone and internet services.

