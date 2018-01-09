MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Small Fire Reported At Fostoria Junior/Senior High School

Posted On Tue. Jan 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

Fostoria firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Fostoria High School this morning. Media Partner WTOL-11 reports Principal Drew Bauman plans to send out a release on the incident later today.

A post on the district’s Facebook page says classes are canceled at the Junior/Senior High School today due to a small fire that caused a power outage. The elementary schools are also closed because of a disruption to phone and internet services.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017
LeBron James passes and assists

Thomas dresses, Cavs down Bulls for 12th straight home win

Posted On22 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

Girls Basketball Saturday’s Results Northern 10 Conference Buckeye Central 63, Colonel Crawford 29 Carey 61, Bucyrus 39 Upper Sandusky 71,
Posted On 07 Jan 2018
Off

Prep wrestling: Arcadia wins title at ‘A’ Classic

ELMORE — Arcadia had no champions but had enough depth to capture the team title at the Woodmore “A” Classic Saturday. The
Posted On 07 Jan 2018
Off

Boys basketball: Ayers scores 24 as Van Buren rolls past Patrick Henry

VAN BUREN — Matthew Ayers dropped in four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points in leading Van Buren to a 56-39 triumph over Patrick
Posted On 07 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company