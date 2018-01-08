Jury selected in Hancock County murder trial

A jury was selected Monday for the trial of an Arlington man accused of killing a 2-year-old boy in 2016.

Brent R. Houdeshell, 29, is charged with murder, an unclassified felony; endangering children, a third-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Hancock County Common Pleas Judge Reginald Routson is presiding over the case.

Houdeshell is accused of killing Breydon Ferrell, 2, his former fiancee’s child.

Findlay police were dispatched to 2030 Breckenridge Road, Apt. 3, on a report of an unresponsive child on March 31, 2016. Police said they were told the child had fallen out of his crib.

The boy was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials said the back of the child’s skull was broken, and he also had bruising on the brain, a broken leg, and bruising on the face, arms, legs and feet, including the bottoms of the feet.

Houdeshell was serving a jail sentence in early 2016 for operating a vehicle under the influence, when he was released from jail on a medical furlough. After the boy’s death on March 31, Houdeshell was arrested and returned to jail.

Asssistant Hancock County Prosecutors Steve Powell and Colleen Limerick, and Columbus-based defense attorney Adam Nemann are expected to present their opening statements Tuesday.

