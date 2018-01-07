Body of missing Fostoria man found

The search for a Fostoria man reported missing Dec. 27 ended in a ravine just north of Sandusky Street in Fostoria Sunday afternoon.

The body of Quincy Pullom, 38, was found a little less than two hours into a city-wide search involving nearly one hundred volunteers.

In addition to Fostoria police, Fostoria Fire Division and the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation were on the scene shortly after one of the search teams discovered the body that was later taken to Lucas County Coroner.

See Monday’s edition of the Review Times for more information.

