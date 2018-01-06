Father, daughter die in rural Wyandot County fire

A 2-year-old girl and her 37-year-old father died in a fire south of McCutchenville in Wyandot County early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:45 a.m., the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Lisa Stock, 34, reporting her house, at 1990 Ohio 53 in Tymochtee Township, was on fire. She had been able to get her 1-year-old daughter, Alana Stock, out of the residence via a window, but could not get out of the house herself.

Upon arrival, deputies found Alana standing in the snow in her diaper. They were able to get Lisa out of the home but her husband, Shawn Stock, and 2-year-old, Avery Stock, were still inside where deputies could not rescue them.

McCutchenville Fire Department, Sycamore Fire and Rescue then arrived on scene and attempted to enter the residence. Avery was found and transported, along with her mother and sister, to Wyandot Memorial Hospital by Sycamore and Wyandot County EMS units.

Shawn Stock was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wyandot County Corner, Dr. Joseph Sberna. Avery was pronounced dead while at the hospital.

The fire is under investigation, but initial reports suggest the cause of the fire to be from a wood burning stove in the basement of the residence, according to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the McCutchenville Fire Department, Sycamore Fire and EMS, Carey Fire and EMS, Upper Sandusky Fire and Wyandot County EMS and EMA, NBS Fire and New Riegel EMS, Lifeflight and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Wyandot County American Red Cross met with the family at the hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home in Tiffin.

