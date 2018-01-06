MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Father, daughter die in rural Wyandot County fire

Posted On Sat. Jan 6th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

A scene outside the fatal fire at 1990 Ohio 53 in Tymochtee Township in Wyandot County on Saturday. PHOTO BY RANDY ROBERTS

A 2-year-old girl and her 37-year-old father died in a fire south of McCutchenville in Wyandot County early Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:45 a.m., the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Lisa Stock, 34, reporting her house, at 1990 Ohio 53 in Tymochtee Township, was on fire. She had been able to get her 1-year-old daughter, Alana Stock, out of the residence via a window, but could not get out of the house herself.

Upon arrival, deputies found Alana standing in the snow in her diaper. They were able to get Lisa out of the home but her husband, Shawn Stock, and 2-year-old, Avery Stock, were still inside where deputies could not rescue them.

McCutchenville Fire Department, Sycamore Fire and Rescue then arrived on scene and attempted to enter the residence. Avery was found and transported, along with her mother and sister, to Wyandot Memorial Hospital by Sycamore and Wyandot County EMS units.

Shawn Stock was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wyandot County Corner, Dr. Joseph Sberna. Avery was pronounced dead while at the hospital.

The fire is under investigation, but initial reports suggest the cause of the fire to be from a wood burning stove in the basement of the residence, according to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the McCutchenville Fire Department, Sycamore Fire and EMS, Carey Fire and EMS, Upper Sandusky Fire and Wyandot County EMS and EMA, NBS Fire and New Riegel EMS, Lifeflight and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The  Wyandot County American Red Cross met with the family at the hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home in Tiffin.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017
LeBron James passes and assists

Thomas dresses, Cavs down Bulls for 12th straight home win

Posted On22 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Girls basektball: Record night for Elmwood senior Shank

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR BLOOMDALE — Elmwood senior Zoe Shank was not pleased when coach Doug Reynolds took her out only minutes into
Posted On 06 Jan 2018
Off

Boys basketball: Van Buren holds off rival L-B

By MICHAEL BURWELL Staff Writer VAN BUREN — Team records didn’t matter for Van Buren and Liberty-Benton on Friday. The two teams
Posted On 06 Jan 2018
Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Friday’s Results Northern 10 Conference Mohawk 31, Ridgedale 28 Northern Buckeye Conference Eastwood 51, Otsego 47
Posted On 06 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company