Weather forecast revised, temperatures rise

Thursday’s temperatures were warmer than predicted in the Findlay area, and Friday’s forecast is more moderate, too.

Earlier in the week, the National Weather Service had predicted a Findlay high of 7 degrees on Thursday and a low of minus 6. The actual high was 15, according to measurements taken at the Findlay Airport, and the expected low was revised to minus 1 by the weather service, with wind chill values as low as minus 13.

Friday’s forecast now calls for a high near 8 degrees, with wind chills as low as minus 14, and a nighttime low of minus 2, with wind chills of minus 12, according to the weather service.

Earlier in the week, a Friday low of minus 10 was being predicted.

WTOL meteorologist Robert Shiels is still predicting a Friday night low of minus 8.

Cold weather will continue through Saturday, forecasters say, with a predicted high of 8 degrees and a low of 3, according to Shiels, or a low of minus 3, according to the weather service.

A warmup is expected Sunday, the forecasters agree. That day’s high is expected to be 28 to 30, with a low of 25 to 28.

Highs from Monday through Thursday are predicted to be in the 30s.

