Job and Family Services seeks levy on May ballot

The Hancock County Department of Job and Family Services is requesting that the Hancock County commissioners place a 1.2-mill, 10-year levy on the May 8 primary ballot.

Diana Hoover, county director for job and family services, made the request at this morning’s commissioners meeting.

The levy would generate about $2.31 million annually and cover expenses mainly for child protective services, but also adult protective services and child care expenses, all of which are straining the department’s budget.

The commissioners took no action. They have until Feb. 7 to submit issues to the county elections board for placement on the ballot.

The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 appraised, or market value, residential property about $35 annually.

