MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Job and Family Services seeks levy on May ballot

Posted On Thu. Jan 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

The Hancock County Department of Job and Family Services is requesting that the Hancock County commissioners place a 1.2-mill, 10-year levy on the May 8 primary ballot.

Diana Hoover, county director for job and family services, made the request at this morning’s commissioners meeting.

The levy would generate about $2.31 million annually and cover expenses mainly for child protective services, but also adult protective services and child care expenses, all of which are straining the department’s budget.

The commissioners took no action. They have until Feb. 7 to submit issues to the county elections board for placement on the ballot.

The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 appraised, or market value, residential property about $35 annually.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017
LeBron James passes and assists

Thomas dresses, Cavs down Bulls for 12th straight home win

Posted On22 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Pro football: Hyde, Bills all business heading into playoffs

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR While Buffalo Bills fans remain giddy over their team reaching the playoffs after a 17-year drought, it’s a
Posted On 03 Jan 2018
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Tuesday’s Results Northern Buckeye Conference Elmwood 70, Woodmore 46 Genoa 54, Fostoria Senior 48 Lake 65, Eastwood
Posted On 02 Jan 2018
Off

Prep basketball: Shank paces Elmwood girls past Woodmore

ELMORE — Elmwood overcame an early nine-point deficit and got a game-high 22 points from Zoe Shank to defeat Woodmore 70-46 on Tuesday
Posted On 02 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company