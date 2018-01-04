3 arrested during drug search warrants in Fostoria
Three people were arrested today after several local law enforcement agencies executed drug-related search warrants at two Fostoria residences.
The Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with officers from Fostoria Police Division, Tiffin Police Department, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, BCI – Narcotics Division, executed search warrants at 210 Potter St. and 111 W. Crocker St. today.
The warrants, signed by Judge Mark Repp of Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court, unveiled U.S. currency, suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and criminal tools.
According to a news release from METRICH, Antwantonyo Romez Waites, 32, was arrested from the Potter Street residence on an outstanding warrant out of Lucas County. Both Waites and Brian K. Martin, 42, face charges of trafficking crack cocaine and possession of criminal tools upon the conclusion of the investigation.
Shela Long, 28, and Andre Holmes, 39, were both arrested from the West Crocker Street home on outstanding warrants out of Tiffin and Findlay. They face additional charges of trafficking crack cocaine, permitting drug abuse and possession of criminal tools, pending a completed investigation.
