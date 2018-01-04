3 arrested during drug search warrants in Fostoria

Three people were arrested today after several local law enforcement agencies executed drug-related search warrants at two Fostoria residences.

The Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with officers from Fostoria Police Division, Tiffin Police Department, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, BCI – Narcotics Division, executed search warrants at 210 Potter St. and 111 W. Crocker St. today.

The warrants, signed by Judge Mark Repp of Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court, unveiled U.S. currency, suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and criminal tools.