Two arrested after meth lab found in Wyandot County residence

Posted On Wed. Jan 3rd, 2018
Two people who were being sought on felony warrants were arrested Tuesday at a Wyandot County residence, with a meth lab also found inside.

According to the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, the crimes unit and METRICH Enforcement Unit were notified that two people staying at 15486 Township Highway 71, north of Marseilles, were wanted on felony warrants out of Franklin County.

Detectives responded to the residence and found Zachary L. Malone, 33, and Allyson N. Youngquist, 27, inside the building. Both Malone and Youngquist were arrested without incident, according to authorities.

Detectives also observed indications that a working meth lab was present at the residence. The building was sealed off and Upper Sandusky Municipal Court Judge James Ruhlen granted detectives a search warrant, authorities said.

In their search, detectives located items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine and a deactivated lab, according to authorities. Other items seized also contained methamphetamine.

Malone and Youngquist were charged today in Upper Sandusky Municipal Court with one count each of illegally manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office, and Marseilles Fire Department assisted in the investigation.

