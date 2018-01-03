Fostoria police seeking missing man

The Fostoria Police Division is looking for a missing man, last seen on Dec. 22.

Quincy B. Pullom, 38, of Fostoria, was last seen near Maple and Jackson streets in Fostoria, wearing a black hoodie. Family reported him missing on Dec. 27.

Pullom is described as a light-skinned black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. Pullom is also legally blind and does not drive, according to Fostoria police.

Anyone who has seen or come into contact with Pullom, or has other information on his whereabouts, should contact Fostoria police at 419-435-8573.

