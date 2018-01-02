Wind chill advisory in effect through noon Wednesday

A wind chill advisory for Hancock, Hardin, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot counties remains in effect until noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Very cold wind chills between minus-10 and minus-20 degrees are expected this evening through Wednesday morning, which the weather service says will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

A wind chill warning for Allen, Henry and Putnam counties expired at 1 p.m. today.

The Tiffin Police Department says that Morrison House, 366 Wentz St., is now serving as the local warming station and will be available 24 hours a day until Sunday. Anyone needing a place to get warm, sleep in a warm bed or get a warm shower or meal, should call Morrison House at 419-651-8007

Comments

comments