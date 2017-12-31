Port Clinton walleye drop features new high-tech fish

Posted On Sun. Dec 31st, 2017
PORT CLINTON (AP) — An Ohio town along Lake Erie that celebrates New Year’s Eve with an annual walleye drop will ring in 2018 with a new high-tech fish.
Organizers in Port Clinton say the 600-pound walleye made of fiberglass will have LED lights that can show off a variety of effects.
The quirky event where organizers lower the big fish from a three-story-tall crane first began in 1996. It has become a tradition in the city east of Toledo.
A few years ago, the walleye drop got air time on CBS’ “Late Show with David Letterman.”

