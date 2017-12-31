Deep freeze arrives, but Findlay temperature records not likely to fall

A blast of cold arrived in the area this weekend and is expected to continue for a week.

The temperature reached a low of 2 degrees on Saturday night, according to measurements taken at the Findlay Water Pollution Control Center, which has been keeping the city’s temperature records since 1894.

Zero or sub-zero temperatures are predicted for the next six nights in Findlay, according to the National Weather Service.

A Findlay low of minus 3 is predicted tonight, New Year’s Eve, with wind chill values as low as minus 14.

On New Year’s Day, a high of 9 is predicted, with a low of minus 7 at night and wind chill values as low as minus 23.

Later in the week, the weather service predicts Findlay lows of zero on Tuesday night, minus 2 on Wednesday night, and minus 6 on Thursday and Friday nights.

Findlay highs are predicted to be 7 degrees on Tuesday, 14 on Wednesday, 4 degrees on Thursday and 7 on Friday.

On the upside, little snow is in the forecast. The weather service says there is a slight chance of snow showers tonight and Wednesday.

Temperature records unlikely

Though it’s very cold, temperature records are not likely to be broken in Findlay this week.

According to the Findlay Water Pollution Control Center, Saturday night’s low temperature of 2 degrees was not even close to Findlay’s record low for Dec. 30: minus 12, set in 1983. The record high for the date is 60 degrees, set in 1936.

A Findlay low of minus 3 is predicted for New Year’s Eve by the National Weather Service, but the record low in Findlay for Dec. 31 is minus 14, set in 1976. The record high for Dec. 31 is 60 degrees, set in 2010.

On New Year’s Day, a low of minus 7 is predicted in Findlay. That could approach the record low for the date of minus 8, set in 1968. The Findlay record high for Jan. 1 is 61, set in 1952.

Other record lows are unlikely to fall this week in Findlay:

• A low of zero is predicted for Tuesday. The record low for Jan. 2 is minus 5, set in both 1945 and 1974. The record high for the date is 59 degrees, set in 1905 and 2000.

• A Findlay low of minus 2 is predicted Wednesday. The record low for Jan. 3 is minus 12, set in 1904. The record high for the date is 61 degrees, in 1950 and 2004.

• A low of minus 6 is expected Thursday. The Findlay record low for Jan. 4 is minus 14, set in 1904. The record high for the date is 65, set in 1997.

• A low of minus 6 is predicted Friday. The Findlay record low for Jan. 5 is minus 15, set in 1904. The record high for the date is 63 degrees in 1997.

