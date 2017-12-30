Blast of cold arrives in area

Posted On Sat. Dec 30th, 2017
A blast of cold arrived in the area Saturday night.
Zero or sub-zero temperatures are predicted for seven straight nights in Findlay, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service said Saturday night’s low would be minus 5, with the wind becoming calm after midnight.
A high of 12 and a low of minus 3 is predicted on New Year’s Eve, with wind chill values as low as minus 19 at night.
On New Year’s Day, a high of 9 is predicted, with a low of minus 5 expected that night and wind chill values as low as minus 18.
Later in the week, the weather service predicts lows of zero on Tuesday night, minus 2 on Wednesday night, and minus 5 on Thursday and Friday nights.
Highs are predicted to be 7 degrees on Tuesday, 14 on Wednesday, 7 on Thursday and 8 on Friday.
On the upside, little snow is in the forecast. The weather service says there is a chance of snow showers on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in Ohio, the city of Cleveland said Saturday it will keep four recreation centers open as warming centers for the next 48 hours, then reevaluate conditions Monday.
Those centers are open 24 hours a day. All other Cleveland recreation centers are available as warming locations during regular operating hours.
In Cincinnati, the city Public Services Department said drivers on 75 trucks were working 12-hour shifts to keep roads clear.

