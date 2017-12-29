MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Separate fires destroy 1 Findlay house, damage another city home

Posted On Fri. Dec 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Findlay firefighters battled two house fires that were reported about an hour apart early Friday.
One house, at 621 G St., north of Tiffin Avenue, was destroyed, firefighters reported.
The second fire, at 102 Hurd Ave., was a kitchen fire and was quickly doused, firefighters said.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
The G Street blaze was reported about 3:42 a.m. Flames were initially coming from the back of the house, but the fire then spread throughout the house, going up the walls into the attic.
A total of 31 firefighters and six fire trucks battled the stubborn fire for hours. It was brought under control at 5:52 a.m., and the last truck left after 12:30 p.m., firefighters reported.
A renter who lived in the house, Matthew Devooght, was not home when the fire began, firefighters said. He was being assisted Friday by the Red Cross.
Two dogs in the house survived, firefighters said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire department, but the extent of the damage will make the investigation difficult, firefighters said.
Firefighters were called to the Hurd Avenue kitchen fire around 4:50 a.m.
Eleven firefighters and three trucks responded, and quickly put out the fire.
Firefighters said it was a minor kitchen fire, but there was heavy smoke in the kitchen.
The house is owned by Patty Hollister of Arlington. Firefighters said the occupants were believed to be renters.
The Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced by that fire.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017
LeBron James passes and assists

Thomas dresses, Cavs down Bulls for 12th straight home win

Posted On22 Dec 2017

William Goddard

Posted On21 Dec 2017

Ralph E. Gilliland

Posted On21 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Boys Basketball: Royals get back on the winning track

By SCOTT COTTOS Staff writer ARCADIA — It had been three weeks since Elmwood’s boys basketball team posted a victory. So, coach Ty
Posted On 30 Dec 2017
Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Friday’s Results Northern 10 Conference Seneca East 78, Mohawk 23 Upper Sandusky 49, Bucyrus 46 Other NW Ohio Games
Posted On 30 Dec 2017
Off

Prep Basketball: Redmen defeat Northwood

METAMORA — Aneas Cousin racked up a game-high 19 points as Fostoria edged Northwood 45-38 in Friday’s consolation game in
Posted On 30 Dec 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company