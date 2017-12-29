Separate fires destroy 1 Findlay house, damage another city home

Findlay firefighters battled two house fires that were reported about an hour apart early Friday.

One house, at 621 G St., north of Tiffin Avenue, was destroyed, firefighters reported.

The second fire, at 102 Hurd Ave., was a kitchen fire and was quickly doused, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The G Street blaze was reported about 3:42 a.m. Flames were initially coming from the back of the house, but the fire then spread throughout the house, going up the walls into the attic.

A total of 31 firefighters and six fire trucks battled the stubborn fire for hours. It was brought under control at 5:52 a.m., and the last truck left after 12:30 p.m., firefighters reported.

A renter who lived in the house, Matthew Devooght, was not home when the fire began, firefighters said. He was being assisted Friday by the Red Cross.

Two dogs in the house survived, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire department, but the extent of the damage will make the investigation difficult, firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to the Hurd Avenue kitchen fire around 4:50 a.m.

Eleven firefighters and three trucks responded, and quickly put out the fire.

Firefighters said it was a minor kitchen fire, but there was heavy smoke in the kitchen.

The house is owned by Patty Hollister of Arlington. Firefighters said the occupants were believed to be renters.

The Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced by that fire.

