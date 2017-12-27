MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Putnam County’s jobless rate 2nd lowest in state; Hancock 4th lowest

Posted On Wed. Dec 27th, 2017
By :
Hancock County’s unemployment rate declined in November to 3.1 percent from 3.3 percent in October. Its November rate was tied for fourth-lowest among Ohio’s 88 counties, the state reported.

Putnam County’s 3 percent rate was tied with Holmes County for second-lowest, the State Job and Family Services Department reported.

Posting 3.1 percent jobless rates in November besides Hancock County were Wyandot, Auglaize and Delaware counties.

Unemployment rates declined in 63 of Ohio’s 88 counties in November, the state reported.

Jobless rates in neighboring counties in November, with the October rates in parentheses, were: Allen, 4.2 percent (4.5 percent); Hardin, 4.1 (4.4); Henry, 3.8 (4); Putnam, 3 (3); Seneca, 3.9 (4.2); Wood, 3.6 (3.9); Wyandot, 3.1 (3.2).

The statewide unemployment rate, which is seasonally adjusted, fell to 4.8 percent in November from 5.1 percent in October.

