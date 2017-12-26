Wind chill advisories in effect tonight through Wednesday morning

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. today through 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A low temperature of minus 2 is predicted tonight, and very cold wind chills are expected overnight, between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees.

The weather service says frostbite and hypothermia can occur within 30 minutes in conditions overnight. Hats and gloves should be worn by anyone going outside, and their exposure to outdoor weather conditions limited as much as possible.

