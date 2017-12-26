MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Wind chill advisories in effect tonight through Wednesday morning

Posted On Tue. Dec 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. today through 11 a.m. Wednesday,  according to the National Weather Service.

A low temperature of minus 2 is predicted tonight, and very cold wind chills are expected overnight, between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees.

The weather service says frostbite and hypothermia can occur within 30 minutes in conditions overnight. Hats and gloves should be worn by anyone going outside, and their exposure to outdoor weather conditions limited as much as possible.

 

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017
LeBron James passes and assists

Thomas dresses, Cavs down Bulls for 12th straight home win

Posted On22 Dec 2017

William Goddard

Posted On21 Dec 2017

Ralph E. Gilliland

Posted On21 Dec 2017
Lake Erie Water Intake

Plan to combat algae would bump up water rates

Posted On14 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Boys basketball: Redmen grab quick lead, defeat Arcadia

By SHANNON DOVE STAFF WRITER ARCADIA — Fostoria High School boys basketball coach Thom Loomis was worried that his team may not be sharp
Posted On 25 Dec 2017
Off

Boys basketball: Vanlue gets one-point win over Fremont St. Joe

FREMONT — Vanlue dominated the glass for a 38-28 rebounding advantage and produced a narrow 52-51 win over Fremont St. Joseph on Saturday
Posted On 25 Dec 2017
Off

Saturday’s scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Friday’s Results Northern 10 Conference Buckeye Central 75, Ridgedale 15 Bucyrus 43, Colonel Crawford 36 Upper
Posted On 23 Dec 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company