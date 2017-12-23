Man extracted from car after single-vehicle injury crash

At about 7 a.m. Friday morning, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Delaware Township Road 191 north of Ohio 37, according to a press release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Mason Pickett, 18, of Wharton, was driving north on Delaware 191 in a 2005 silver Toyota Corolla when he drove off the east side of the road into a ditch. He attempted to regain control of the vehicle before hitting a tree on the driver’s side.

The Delaware Township Volunteer Fire Department used mechanical means to get Pickett from the wreckage. Hanco transported him to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Dick’s Towing also assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

comments