UPDATE: Semi crash closes northbound lanes of I-75 south of Findlay

Posted On Tue. Dec 19th, 2017
A semi rollover closed the northbound lanes of I-75 just south of Findlay earlier this morning and continues to cause issues.

The State Highway Patrol says a semi rolled over near mile marker 155, just south of the construction zone. A dispatcher says one lane of traffic is open now

The best way around the backup on the interstate is to exit at State Route 235, head north to U.S. 224 and then east back to I-75.

A crash at County Road 313 and County Road 9 blocked one of the ways around the interstate backup. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says at least one person went to the hospital following that collision.

That led to drivers using State Route 12 to get back to Findlay, but that has led to big backups in the Liberty-Benton school zone.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

