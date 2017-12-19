Autoliv Nissin to avoid paying sales tax via port authority deal

The Blanchard Valley Port Authority today approved a maneuver to save a company hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales taxes in the construction of a warehouse and factory.

When the 194,400-square-foot building at the southwest corner of Bigelow Avenue and Bright Road is finished in fall 2018, it will be used by Autoliv Nissin Brake Systems America. The maker of sensors for brake systems will move 250 employees to the new building from the Nissin Brake Ohio plant, at Tall Timbers Industrial Park.

But Autoliv will not own the new building, at least not initially. The owner, at least during construction of the $14 million building, will be the Blanchard Valley Port Authority. Government bodies like the port authority do not pay sales tax.

The amount of sales tax that will be saved in the purchase of construction materials is uncertain at this time. Materials can be purchased in multiple counties, even multiple states, and rates vary among locations. But in the unlikely event that all of the construction materials would be bought in Hancock County, the potential tax savings could be over $342,000, said Jerry Arkebauer, consultant to the port authority. Sales tax in Hancock County is less than in most places.

The port authority will finance construction of the building by issuing $14 million in bonds to COI Findlay Industrial 216, a company created by VanTrust Real Estate, of Kansas City, Missouri. As part of the deal, the port authority will lease the building to COI for five years, after which COI will be obligated to buy the building from the port authority for $10,000.

The port authority also will collect a $65,500 fee in January for its help in the tax-avoiding maneuver.

