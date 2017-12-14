MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Findlay man pleads guilty to attempted stabbing of Tiffin officer

Posted On Thu. Dec 14th, 2017
A Findlay man pleaded guilty this morning to charges related to a March incident where he attempted to stab a Tiffin police officer.

Vincent J. Fedele, 35, of Findlay, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a first-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a fourth-degree felony, according to the Advertiser-Tribune.

He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Tiffin police officers said they saw Fedele riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle on Market Street at about 4:40 p.m. on March 14. Because Fedele was wanted on four warrants, police followed the vehicle to a drive-thru.

Officers approached the passenger side of the vehicle and ordered the female driver and Fedele to unlock the doors and get out.

As officers ordered Fedele out of the vehicle, police said he allegedly reached into his coat pocket and officers grabbed him while he was still in the passenger seat.

Fedele then brandished a knife and attempted to stab an officer, pushing it into his protective vest. According to the Tiffin Police Department, Fedele “was unsuccessful in his stabbing attempt.”

Officers then pulled their guns. After being ordered to drop the knife several times, Fedele relinquished the weapon.

However, he fought with officers when they grabbed him and tried to take him into custody, police said. During the skirmish, officers Tased him twice, but he continued to fight until he was overpowered and placed in handcuffs.

