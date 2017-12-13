Hancock sales taxes experiencing up-and-down year so far

It has been a see-saw for Hancock County sales tax receipts in recent months with a slight increase one month and a slight decrease the next. For the year, receipts are slightly higher than 2016, according to information from the county auditor’s office.

Sales tax revenue for November, which reflects sales from several months ago, was more than $1.15 million, down 1 percent from $1.16 million recorded for November 2016. For the year, sales tax revenue is more than $13.8 million, up 1 percent from more than $13.63 million last year.

Sales tax revenue for October was more than $1.17 million, up 1 percent from more than $1.16 million last year. In September, sales tax revenue was more than $1.26 million, down 1 percent from more than $1.27 million.

A 6.75 percent sales tax is charged on most purchases in the county, with the state receiving 5.75 percent and the county receiving 1 percent.

The county’s 1 percent sales tax includes three-quarter percent permanent tax for general operations and a quarter percent for flood reduction efforts. The flood reduction tax will expire Dec. 31. The commissioners last year removed the flood reduction tax issue from the November general election ballot. Voters defeated a separate quarter-percent tax in November to fund expansion of the county jail and construction of a county office building.

Comments

comments