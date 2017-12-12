MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Houcktown fire victims identified

Posted On Tue. Dec 12th, 2017
By :
HOUCKTOWN — The two victims of an early Sunday morning house trailer fire in Houcktown have been identified as Craig A. “Chip” Brown, 24, and Katherine Anne “Katie” Bernot, 26.
The names were released Tuesday by the families through Coldren-Crates Funeral Home. Neither the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office nor the coroner’s office have released the names.
The Arlington and Delaware Township fire departments were called to the mobile home fire at 15043 Hancock County 26 around 2 a.m. Sunday, along with Hanco Emergency Medical Service and the sheriff’s office.
After the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside. The couple’s dog also died in the fire.
The state fire marshal, the coroner and the sheriff’s office are investigating.

