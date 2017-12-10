MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Update: Fire destroys Fostoria house

Posted On Sun. Dec 10th, 2017
FOSTORIA — A Saturday fire destroyed a two-story Fostoria house and melted siding on two nearby homes.
The blaze was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday at 615 Maple St.
Interim Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert said the fire is believed to have started in the back porch area and when firefighters arrived, the house was “pretty well involved.”
Herbert said manpower and water issues meant it took a long time for firefighters to put out the fire.
He said only three men were on duty when the fire began. All off-duty personnel were called in and the Tiffin Fire Department also assisted.
The closest hydrant to the house did not supply enough water, Herbert said, so it also took awhile to get a steady stream of water.
Due to the extensive fire and smoke damage, Herbert said firefighters were unable to determine the cause of the blaze.
Houses on both sides of the building had melted siding, he said.
No one was injured in the fire, he said.
The one resident of the home escaped with the family dog. The house is owned by Michael Schultze, according to the Seneca County Auditor’s Office website.
The American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter said it provided assistance to the resident, including aid for temporary lodging and immediate needs such as food and clothing.

