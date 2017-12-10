MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Two dead in Houcktown fire

Posted On Sun. Dec 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

HOUCKTOWN — Two people died Sunday in an early morning fire in Houcktown, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Arlington and Delaware Township fire departments responded to a mobile home fire at 15043 Hancock County 26 around 2 a.m., along with Hanco Emergency Medical Service and the sheriff’s office.
After the fire was extinguished, two bodies were found inside. The two victims have not been identified, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.
The state fire marshal, the Hancock County coroner and the sheriff’s office are investigating.
The owner of the mobile home is Elizabeth Wilkins, according to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office website.

