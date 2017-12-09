Power restored in Fostoria

FOSTORIA — A power outage Saturday left parts of Fostoria in the cold for about 12 hours.

The outage began about 2 a.m. and power was restored by mid-afternoon.

According to the American Electric Power website, over 2,400 customers lost electricity.

The outage was reported to be south of Van Buren Street, nearly to Seneca County 87 and along Seneca County 18.

The American Red Cross said the outage occurred after an equipment malfunction at the AEP Williston Avenue substation on U.S. 23 South, near the former Atlas Crankshaft plant. AEP installed a mobile transformer to temporarily replace the substation, the Red Cross said.

In response to the outage, the Red Cross opened a warming center at Fostoria Intermediate School for residents who were without power.

Snacks and beverages were provided to those at the warming center, which was closed by evening. Saturday’s high temperature was about 30 degrees.

