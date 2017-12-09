House burns down in Fostoria

A house fire in Fostoria Friday night about 5 p.m. burned down 615 Maple St. and damaged two nearby homes.

Fostoria Fire Department chief Brian Herbert said manpower and water issues meant it took a long time for firefighters to put out the fire.

He said only three men were on-duty at the time of the fire. All off-duty personnel were called in and the Tiffin Fire Department also assisted.

The closest hydrant did not supply enough water, Herbert said, so it also took a while to get a steady stream of water.

No one was injured in the fire, though the structure will likely be a loss, he said. The one resident of the home escaped with the family dog.

Homes on both sides of the building also had melted siding, he said.

