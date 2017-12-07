Cooper cuts about 60 jobs

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has cut about 60 salaried positions in Findlay, the company reported today. It also cut an additional 20 salaried positions elsewhere in North America.

“Cooper continues to respond to changes in the tire industry, transforming our company to best position us for long-term profitable growth,” the company stated. “These changes include addressing our organizational structure, a process which has resulted in the reorganization of certain departments.”

The vast majority of the jobs eliminated in Findlay were corporate roles, Cooper reported.

“While a decision to eliminate positions is very difficult, the reorganization will help our business operate more effectively and efficiently and will align our people to deliver the transformation necessary to execute our strategic plans and drive growth,” the company reported.

Comments

comments